HSBC women’s golf event sees big push to raise awareness for those with disabilities

HSBC – the title sponsor of the annual Women’s World Championship golf tournament in Singapore – partnered with local charity SPD as part of this year’s event.

SPD – set up in 1964 and formerly known as the Society for the Physically Disabled – helps people with disabilities of all ages to maximise their potential and integrate them into mainstream society.

Ahead of the Feb 29-Mar 3 competition, HSBC Singapore chief executive officer Wong Kee Joo visited the charity together with golfers Danielle Kang and Miranda Wang, where they met and interact with many people being supported by SPD.

Kang, a 31-year-old American who who won the 2017 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship major, was inspired enough to return to SPD to surprise the charity with gifts for 70 children.

“It’s been amazing to showcase the work SPD do behind the scenes. When we have the opportunity to make a difference beyond the tournament and make a difference in the community I’m really grateful to be a part of it,” she said.

“Anyone can make a difference by giving some time to support these charities doing some amazing work.”

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

To help raise awareness for SPD, HSBC created the Power of Play initiative – a new mobile golf game with donations going to charity for each game played by users. The bank will donate S$5 to SPD for every game played.

At the fan zone at Sentosa Golf Club during the Feb 29-Mar 3 event, HSBC also raised awareness of the challenges faced by people with disabilities at various touchpoints.