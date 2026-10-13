The Business Times
business-time-50

Hundreds queue in Hong Kong to glimpse Van Gogh painting unseen in public for 60 years

Summarise
Published Tue, Oct 13, 2026 · 04:41 PM
    • Châtaigniers en fleurs is poised to set a new auction record for a Van Gogh work, says Sotheby’s Scott Niichel.
    • Châtaigniers en fleurs is poised to set a new auction record for a Van Gogh work, says Sotheby’s Scott Niichel. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [HONG KONG] Hundreds of people queued in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Oct 13) to view a Vincent van Gogh painting never publicly exhibited in more than six decades, ahead of a Sotheby’s auction in New York where it is expected to fetch about US$180 million.

    The Nov 18 auction will test the strength of the high-end art market, in which collectors have continued to compete for scarce trophy works, undeterred by broader economic uncertainty.

    Painted in May 1890, Châtaigniers en fleurs, (“Chestnut Trees in Blossom”), is one of the most important works from the Dutch artist’s final days in the French village of Auvers-sur-Oise, where he died about two months later, aged 37.

    The painting is poised to set a new auction record for a Van Gogh work, said Scott Niichel, of Sotheby’s modern and contemporary art department in New York.

    “This is a moment of extraordinary optimism, frenetic energy, enthusiasm, passion, and colour in the artist’s body of work,” he said.

    Paintings from Van Gogh’s final Auvers-sur-Oise period, just after his release from a psychiatric asylum in Saint-Remy-de-Provence, rarely come to market and the auction will draw the attention of collectors, museums and investors.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    “I’d never heard of this painting before, so I wanted to see it with my own eyes,” said Li Shanshan, a 50-year-old art lover who travelled about 2-1/2 hours from the southern city of Shenzhen to view the artwork.

    The painting, which depicts a massive blossoming chestnut tree with a flowering canopy that dominates the composition, will be sold among part of a collection of 12 long-unseen works, including items by Paul Cezanne and Claude Monet.

    Five unveiled at Sotheby’s in London in late September included Cezanne’s Arlequin and Monet’s Le Jardin des Tuileries.

    After Van Gogh’s death in July 1890, Châtaigniers en fleurs was passed to his brother Theo, and then to the latter’s widow Johanna van Gogh-Bonger and their son Vincent Willem.

    Subsequently it was owned by German publisher Samuel Fischer, founder of S. Fischer Verlag, before entering the collection of George “Buddy” DeSylva, the American songwriter, film producer and co-founder of Capitol Records.

    In 1953, the painting was acquired by collector Harriet Harris-Jonas, whose holdings were considered significant enough that New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art organised visits for patrons to view works in her Fifth Avenue apartment.

    The painting was acquired by the Blaquier family from art dealer Wildenstein in 1975. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ArtsSotheby'sHong Kong

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities.

    Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?

    The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.

    Could stablecoins be the future of money?

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More