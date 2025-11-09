Impeccable Asaji makes Singapore Open history as the first Japanese winner in 49 years

‘It’s something I have always dreamed of,’ says the 32-year-old of his maiden overseas victory

[SINGAPORE] The serene, slow flowing waters of the greenside pond on the 18th hole of the Singapore Island Country Club’s New course decided the outcome of the US$2 million Moutai Singapore Open golf championship on Sunday (Nov 9).

In the end, it was Japan’s Yosuke Asaji who benefited greatly from it in the title play-off against South Korea’s Wang Jeung-hun, as the 32-year-old Tokyo resident claimed the winner’s cheque of S$360,000 in style.

Buoyed by a first-nine five-hole birdie streak, Asaji tossed himself into an early four-way challenge among the overnight leaders Wang, Lee Soo-min and former US amateur champion James Piot.

Asaji cruised to a five-under 67 with two more birdies cancelled out by two bogeys and a 269 total. Wang, playing in the flight behind, threw himself into the fray with a strong 68, backed by five birdies.

After Asaji sank an eight-foot birdie on the 619-yard par-five 18th hole birdie and sensed victory, Wang converted his attempt from a similar position on the finishing hole to force the play-off.

But it was not to be for Wang, as his second shot in the play-off dropped into the pond, with Asaji taking full advantage to grab an easy birdie to win by two shots.

From what looked like a difficult position, Asaji laid up to 109 yards from the flag and hit a sand wedge to six feet before sinking the putt to raucous applause.

He became the first Japanese winner of the Singapore Open in 49 years since Kesahiko Uchida in 1976.

“I was able to read the lines on the greens, it was perfect,” said Asaji. “I think the putt to save par on 15 was the most important. This is my first win overseas, and it’s something I have always dreamed of.”

Runner-up Wang said: “Overall, I played really well this week. It just came down to a bit of bad luck in the play-off. I hit a great tee shot that landed on a downslope and ended up short. Then I caught the next shot slightly on the heel. I need a bit more luck next time.”

A lot of attention was on a strong contingent from Thailand, among them Rattanon Wannasrichan, who sank eight birdies that propelled him into contention at one stage. However, his best round of the day at 66 was still not good enough to take him into the top four.

The race dwindled from four to three golfers when Piot got into trouble on the 581-yard par-five seventh, as his drive veered left to a forest of trees. His second shot landed on a branch, and no one could identify the ball until after the allotted three minutes.

Piot, who had a stellar amateur career before he turned professional in 2022, had to take a drop and suffer a one-stroke penalty. Then he found the greenside bunker and finished with a double-bogey that dropped him in the standings to an eventual tied-18th on minus-12.

Lee and Wannasrichan finished joint third on 270, while South Korea’s Bio Kim ended up lone fifth on 272.

Singapore’s two amateurs on the course were Brayden Lee (who finished tied-50th) and 16-year-old Troy Storm – the youngest player in the 144-man field – who ended the tournament on tied-63rd.