Like it or not, gender-neutral clothes are coming for you

PING Tay and her long-term boyfriend Kevin Chan have been sharing clothes for years. Their favourite pieces are from home-grown label Graye, which has straight cuts, minimal patterns, discreet embellishments and neutral colours such as beige and grey that appeal to both men and women.

“It says a lot about society today that Kevin and I can share clothes daily, and almost no one realises it,” says Tay. “The concepts of what a woman or man can do, according to their gender, are diminishing… and Kevin and I have always believed in gender equality.”

Chan is a businessman and Tay is retired from her job in hospitality. They’re both in their 50s. They met about 20 years ago at nightclub Zouk and have been together since. They’re not married and have no plans to do so. They share clothes because it’s “just better for the environment… It means fewer wardrobe pieces and less laundry”.

They’re not alone. Graye’s founder Xie Qian Qian says that many other couples share clothes from her label because they’re more relaxed-fitting than gender-specific pieces, yet still chic and contemporary-looking for both genders.

“When I started the brand in 2016, Graye was a menswear brand,” says Xie. “But we soon realised that women were buying our pieces, too. So we pivoted our marketing strategy to include female models in our lookbook, and our revenue rose significantly.”

Today, Graye is one of Singapore’s most enduring home-grown brands. Though she declines to disclose numbers, Xie says it has been profitable from the start, allowing it to expand to two stores in Wheelock Place and Tiong Bahru. This is no small feat, considering how many local brands go bust in the face of intense competition from international labels.