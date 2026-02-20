IWC, Tag Heuer and Vacheron Constantin honour the Year of the Horse

From hand-engraved gold motifs to vibrant burgundy dials, discover the exclusive limited-edition timepieces celebrating Chinese New Year

Limited to 500 pieces, the Portugieser Automatic 42 Year of the Horse features a stainless steel case and a burgundy dial. PHOTO: IWC

IWC

[SINGAPORE] Upholding its storied tradition of honouring Chinese New Year with timepieces from its collection, IWC Schaffhausen marks the arrival of the Year of the Horse with yet another dedicated special edition.

The limited-edition Portugieser Automatic 42 Year of the Horse blends horological precision with festive symbolism. Limited to 500 pieces, it features a 42.4 mm stainless steel case and a festive burgundy dial complemented by gold-plated hands and appliques.

A unique design highlight is the gold-plated rotor shaped like a galloping horse, visible through the sapphire caseback. PHOTO: IWC

The timepiece is powered by the IWC-manufactured 52011 calibre, which utilises a Pellaton winding system to provide a seven-day (168-hour) power reserve across two barrels. A unique design highlight is the gold-plated rotor shaped like a galloping horse, visible through the sapphire caseback – symbolising energy, strength and success.

The watch is delivered with two alligator leather straps in black and burgundy.

The Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Horse is a masterful combination of expert craftsmanship and Chinese cultural artistry. PHOTO: TAG HEUER

Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer celebrates the Fire Horse with the limited-edition Carrera Chronograph Year of the Horse, which features a 39 mm glassbox design with a champagne sunray dial and vibrant red accents.

Tag has incorporated a unique cultural touch by replacing the "7" on the date wheel with the Chinese character “ma” (horse). The number represents the animal’s rank in the lunar zodiac.

An embossed galloping horse is found on the back of the watch to symbolise unrestrained energy. PHOTO: TAG HEUER

Powered by the Calibre TH20-07 automatic movement, the watch boasts an 80-hour power reserve. Its sapphire caseback displays an embossed galloping horse and victory wreath, symbols of energy and triumph, respectively.

Vacheron Constantin continues to pay tribute to Chinese culture through the Metiers d’Art The Legend of the Chinese Zodiac collection. PHOTO: VACHERON CONSTANTIN

Vacheron Constantin

Vacheron Constantin’s latest addition to its Metiers d’Art collection, The Legend of the Chinese Zodiac – Year of the Horse, is a timely tribute to Chinese culture as well as the manufacture’s historic link to China. Two 25-piece limited editions are produced, available in 950 platinum or 18K 5N pink gold.

The central motif is a hand-engraved 18K gold horse leaping over a rock, symbolising vitality and good fortune. This figure is set against a background of multicoloured gradient Grand Feu enamel and miniature-painted foliage. The complex enamelling process requires two weeks of work and multiple firings at temperatures exceeding 800 degrees Celsius to achieve the desired intensity and tone.

To maximise the canvas for these decorative crafts, the watches utilise the hands-free Calibre 2460 G4. Conventional hands are replaced by four peripheral apertures: the upper windows show trailing hours and minutes, while the lower windows feature jumping indications for the day and date.

This self-winding manufacture movement is Hallmark of Geneva-certified, and provides a 40-hour power reserve. These boutique-exclusive models are paired with alligator straps – blue for platinum and brown for pink gold.