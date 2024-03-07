IWD: Empowering songs from Taylor Swift and others

Taylor Swift has consistently fought for women in her music. She is currently performing in Singapore as part of her Eras Tour.

TAYLOR Swift’s songs about strength, resilience and unapologetic femininity have made her the world’s reigning icon of female empowerment. She adeptly transforms her personal struggles into stadium-rousing anthems such as Shake It Off, The Man and You Need To Calm Down.

Anyone who witnesses the tens of thousands of tweens and teenagers singing these songs, word for word, at the ongoing Singapore concerts can understand the profound influence her music wields in shaping their values and beliefs.

But long before her, there have been many other female singer-songwriters whose words and melodies have inspired, emboldened and uplifted the girls and women of their eras.

This International Women’s...