ARTS ·
Subscribers

IWD: Empowering songs from Taylor Swift and others

A music playlist for International Women’s Day, featuring women who uplift and embolden other women

Helmi Yusof

Published Thu, Mar 07, 2024 · 6:00 pm
Taylor Swift has consistently fought for women in her music. She is currently performing in Singapore as part of her Eras Tour.
PHOTO: AFP

Lifestyle Features

TAYLOR Swift’s songs about strength, resilience and unapologetic femininity have made her the world’s reigning icon of female empowerment. She adeptly transforms her personal struggles into stadium-rousing anthems such as Shake It Off, The Man and You Need To Calm Down.

Anyone who witnesses the tens of thousands of tweens and teenagers singing these songs, word for word, at the ongoing Singapore concerts can understand the profound influence her music wields in shaping their values and beliefs.

But long before her, there have been many other female singer-songwriters whose words and melodies have inspired, emboldened and uplifted the girls and women of their eras. 

This International Women’s...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Arts & Design

Music

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

To evolve, a florist firm turns to performance art

Dune 2 vs Spaceman: One soars, the other sinks

Luxury investments: Why these Singaporeans collect art, watches and wine

Thai golf sensation Patty Tavatanakit ready to roar at Singapore Women’s Open

Investing in passionate pursuits

Challenging China's national drink is tall order for Western liquor makers

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article