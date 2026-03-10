K-pop group Seventeen turns up the heat in Singapore

The night ended with a promise from the group to come back in full force after their military service

Seventeen's sixth show in Singapore had them performing solos and group numbers to show off their vocal prowess. PHOTO: PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT

[SINGAPORE] Having only nine out of the 13 members of Seventeen perform at the National Stadium on Mar 7 did not dampen the mood of their fans.

The mood at the pre-concert of the K-pop group’s tour, dubbed “Seventeen World Tour [New_]”, was practically electric as fans sang along to hits of the group, which was formed in 2015.

The concert began with members appearing either solo or in pairs. Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo and Woozi were absent, having been enlisted for military service, which is compulsory for able-bodied South Korean men.

Things kicked off with HBD, a song off Seventeen’s newest album, Happy Burstday. Fans waved their light sticks in the air, yelling chants in unison as the group continued with Thunder, the album’s lead single.

The members of the group, aged between 27 and 30, slickly executed dance moves in sync. After Thunder ended, Seungkwan, the group’s third-youngest member, kept the energy up by leading the crowd through an encore of the song’s chorus.

Even though this was Seventeen’s sixth show in Singapore, their sweat-slicked costumes made it clear the group was battling the city-state’s notorious heat and humidity just two songs in.

They paused to introduce themselves – and perhaps to catch their breath, also taking a minute to joke among themselves on stage.

Amply cooled off, they jumped right back into things with performances of hits such as Domino, a groovy bass-heavy track, and Network Love, a dance number. The members also performed their respective solos from the latest album.

Dino, the youngest member, did a sultry R&B number, which might have gone some way to show he was no longer the baby in the group. Meanwhile, Vernon, dressed simply in a shirt and jeans, played the electric guitar for his solo, exuding a rocker vibe.

Their later songs, such as SOS, F*ck My Life and LOVE, MONEY, FAME, followed in quick succession.

Seventeen’s fans – collectively known as Carats – were also treated to a little throwback with a performance of Darl+ing, the group’s first full English song released in 2022.

Seventeen performed group songs HOT, HIGHLIGHT, Rock and HIT, which got fans up on their feet. PHOTO: PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT

Another trio of solos then ensued, this time by the vocalists of the group: Fortunate Change by Joshua, Happy Virus by DK and Raindrops by Seungkwan.

This was followed by a segment that leaned deep into electronic dance music or EDM beats. Skyfall by The 8 was sung in Chinese, while Shake It Off by Mingyu and Jungle by S.Coups were in Korean.

The solos showcased their vocal prowess, proving that Seventeen’s members are nothing short of triple threats.

They then came together to perform group songs HOT, HIGHLIGHT, Rock and HIT, which got the Carats up on their feet. Fans who have followed the group from their earlier days were also treated to a surprise rendition of the group’s 2017 hit Don’t Wanna Cry.

For the encore, the boys came back on stage with _World, riding on movable carts that made their way across the stadium, allowing them to interact with the audience in the higher tiers of seats.

To end the night, the group assured that they would come back as a 13-strong group, a promise that the fans will definitely hold them to.