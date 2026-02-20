‘KPop Demon Hunters’ creator hints any sequel will take a ‘long time’

The film is Netflix’s most-streamed film of all time with more than half a billion views at the end of 2025

The Oscar-nominated musical is Netflix’s breakout movie of 2025, featuring a K-pop girl group by day, demon slayers by night. PHOTO: NETFLIX

[LONDON] Fans of the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters are in for “a long wait” for the sequel, according to creator Maggie Kang.

“I don’t think it’s a surprise that something else could be coming,” Kang said in the latest episode of the Mishal Husain Show. But she warned it’s not going to be anytime soon. “It’s gonna be a long wait for anything, unfortunately, because animation just takes a long time.”

The Oscar-nominated musical is Netflix’s breakout movie of 2025, featuring a K-pop girl group by day, demon slayers by night. The protagonists HUNTR/X go up against the Saja Boys, a boy band from the underworld.

The film is having a decorated awards season with two Oscars nominations: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Golden, a Grammy and two Golden Globe wins. Kang said she was enjoying the awards season but “just can’t wait to dive right back into another movie”.

The film is Netflix’s most-streamed film of all time with more than half a billion views at the end of 2025. The soundtrack also hit #2 on Spotify’s most streamed albums list for 2025, behind global pop star Bad Bunny’s Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.

Netflix has finalised deals for a second movie with Sony Pictures Animation, the studio that developed the demon-slashing hit, without naming a release date. BLOOMBERG