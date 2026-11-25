Air raids, inflation squeeze hospitality sector; some owners shift locations westward

A chef at the Last Barricade restaurant in Kyiv. Restaurant owners are already battling curfews, prolonged power and water outages, soaring fuel costs, and staff shortages, in addition to wartime property damage. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KYIV] Once-bustling Khreshchatyk, the Ukrainian capital’s main street, is quieter and emptier now. Large “For Rent” signs line the windows of cafes and restaurants that once buzzed with conversation, clinking glasses and hurrying waiters.

With air raid sirens wailing at all hours and Russian drones often prowling the skies above Kyiv, many residents avoid the city centre and stay home.

During much of the war, Kyiv’s restaurants and cafes served as oases of normality – places to meet friends, relax and even get warm – amid the long blackouts and everyday stresses of the conflict.

But, for Olena Borysova, the emptier streets are a reminder of the crisis facing the sector as Kyiv braces for the fifth winter of the war.

“With every year, it’s getting harder,” said Borysova, the owner of Gastro Family, one of Ukraine’s leading restaurant chains, with dozens of sites.

The premises of a closed restaurant in Kyiv. Annual inflation hit 11% in October and prices are expected to rise further this year, economists say, leaving many Ukrainians feeling the pinch and less able to spend on eating out. PHOTO: REUTERS

Across the capital, scores of hospitality businesses – from small coffee shops and casual diners to larger chains – have closed their doors or suspended operations at least until the end of winter.

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Gastro Family shut two of its restaurants in the capital and suspended two more until April, Borysova said. One of its franchisees in the frontline city of Sumy in the north-east also shuttered until the spring.

Sitting in her Last Barricade restaurant, tucked beneath Kyiv’s main Independence Square and known for its Ukrainian cuisine, Borysova said that this year’s intensification of Russian attacks is just the latest setback.

Restaurant owners are already battling curfews, prolonged power and water outages, soaring fuel costs and staff shortages, in addition to wartime property damage.

“When alarms last for about 20 hours a day, people don’t visit the centre if it’s not necessary,” Borysova told Reuters.

Chornomorka, a seafood chain, has seen customer footfall drop by roughly 2 per cent from last year, its development director Dmytro Kostrubin told Reuters.

The group has already closed two restaurants in Kyiv and plans to relocate them to western Ukraine, where cities such as Lutsk have grown in population as people move farther from the front line.

“It’s not about earning or making any profit,” Kostrubin said. “The lucky one is the one who can break even.”

Dmytro Kostrubin, a development director of the Chornomorka seafood chain, showing a shelter at one of its restaurants in Kyiv. PHOTO: REUTERS

Conditions in the capital have deteriorated sharply since September as Russia stepped up attacks on Kyiv and surrounding areas, targeting infrastructure including power facilities, railway stations, roads and shopping centres.

Data from Ukraine’s National Restaurant Association showed that some owners saw their sales plunge tenfold in September.

“The restaurant business is now in a very difficult situation,” Dmytro Pohrebitskyi, co-owner of the Pesto Cafe chain, told reporters. “In five years of the war, from my experience, this is the most complicated period in the restaurant business.”

Pesto Cafe temporarily closed seven of its 20 restaurants in Kyiv and the surrounding region because of frequent air raids and the worsening security situation.

In September and October, Kyiv, a city of more than three million people, recorded 437 hours of air alerts.

The increased security challenges have sapped confidence across the economy – undermining business sentiment and eroding purchasing power.

A business activity recovery index calculated by the Kyiv-based Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting (IER), based on a poll of about 500 businesses, hit a three-and-a-half year low in October.

“These are alarming indicators,” said Oksana Kuziakiv, IER’s executive director.

Ukraine’s restaurant sector employs about 150,000 people and generated about 248 billion hryvnias (US$5 billion) in sales last year, according to the National Restaurant Association.

During the war, restaurant owners adapted to the difficult circumstances. Generators hum outside kitchens during long blackouts and many restaurants have installed large water tanks to cope with cuts to mains supply. Some have even bought their own water trucks to prepare for long-term disruptions.

The industry has also continued to innovate, launching new concepts and reinventing traditional Ukrainian dishes using local ingredients.

But it is getting more difficult to stay in business, especially as some owners have already exhausted their financial reserves, said Taras Kovalchuk, the restaurant association’s president.

Annual inflation hit 11 per cent in October and prices are expected to rise further this year, said economists, leaving many Ukrainians feeling the pinch and less able to spend on eating out.

Those who do, often skip extras such as desserts or an additional drink. Borysova, the owner of Gastro Family, said that average orders have dropped from three to two items.

Chornomorka has developed an “emergency menu” which can be served without running water and electricity, Kostrubin noted, while some restaurants were prepared to cook some dishes outdoors over an open fire.

The chain is also relocating some locations to western Ukraine and converting others to a lower-cost “Sea and Khinkali” format, where the average bill is about 30 per cent lower than at its traditional restaurants. REUTERS