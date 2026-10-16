A Lange & Sohne brings chronograph expertise and classic motoring to Ion Orchard

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The German watchmaker’s pop-up exhibition will feature live demonstrations of traditional watchmaking and hand engraving

With its flyback mechanism, precisely jumping minute counter and outsized date display, the Datograph Up/Down is in a league of its own. PHOTO: A LANGE & SOHNE

[SINGAPORE] The appeal of a fine mechanical watch lies as much in the work beneath the dial as in what is visible on the wrist. The same can be said about classic automobiles, where the engineering under the hood is as important as the design of the car.

This shared appreciation for mechanical precision and craftsmanship is what German watchmaker A Lange & Sohne will explore at its Challenging Chronographs exhibition at Ion Orchard from Oct 18 to 30.

The showcase, spread across two spaces at the mall’s atrium, will explore the manufacture’s expertise in chronograph watchmaking alongside its longstanding involvement in the world of classic motoring.

Visitors can also watch a master watchmaker and a master engraver demonstrate their craft, offering a closer look at the painstaking work behind the timepieces.

The exhibition draws on a relationship that A Lange & Sohne has cultivated with some of the world’s best-known classic-car concours events.

Since 2012, it has been an official partner of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como, which celebrates historic automobiles. Each year, Lange donates a unique, hand-engraved timepiece to the winner of the event’s coveted Best of Show award, a tradition that has crowned everything from vintage Bugattis to rare pre-war BMWs.

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The manufacture has also partnered with the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace in Britain since 2018, as well as the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance & Motor Week in the US.

Across these events, the common ground is an appreciation of mechanical ingenuity and considered design – qualities that appeal to collectors of both fine watches and historic cars.

The Triple Split is the only mechanical split-seconds chronograph capable of measuring comparative times of up to 12 hours. PHOTO: A LANGE & SOHNE

A legacy built on chronographs

At the centre of the Singapore exhibition is the Datograph, the model that established A Lange & Sohne’s credentials as a serious chronograph-maker when it was debuted in 1999.

It was the manufacture’s first proprietary chronograph movement, distinguished by a precisely jumping minute counter, a flyback function, and the brand’s signature outsized date display. Its distinctive dial design helped set it apart, and the Datograph has since served as the foundation for the manufacture’s subsequent chronographs.

The development of the collection has also taken the brand into increasingly complex territory.

In 2004, it introduced the Double Split, described by the manufacture as the world’s first chronograph with a double-rattrapante mechanism, allowing comparative time measurements.

In 2018, the Triple Split pushed the boundaries further; it remains the only mechanical split-seconds chronograph capable of measuring comparative times of up to 12 hours.

Together, these developments reflect more than 25 years of chronograph R&D, spanning 13 models with a chronograph function.

The Datograph and its family of complications will form the centrepiece of the exhibition, giving visitors a closer look at a category of watchmaking that demands considerable technical expertise.

The Datograph Lumen features a semi-transparent smoked sapphire crystal dial that charges hidden luminous elements underneath. PHOTO: A LANGE & SOHNE

The art behind the mechanics

Beyond the finished watches, Challenging Chronographs will put the spotlight on the people and techniques responsible for bringing them to life.

A master watchmaker and a master engraver from A Lange & Sohne’s manufacture in Glashutte, Germany, will be present throughout the exhibition to demonstrate aspects of their work.

The engraving demonstrations will show how decorative details are executed by hand, from the floral patterns and scrollwork on balance cocks to the motifs found on casebacks.

These finishing touches distinguish individual timepieces and reflect a tradition in which decoration is treated as an integral part of the craft rather than an afterthought.

Challenging Chronographs runs from Oct 18 to 30 at Ion Orchard’s Level 1 atrium. Visitors can register for guided tours and live demonstrations by appointment at https://tinyurl.com/challengingchronographs.