Lim Family Foundation backs 51 artists with disabilities with S$126,000 in grants

TAKING HEART

The funds are part of a S$1 million commitment over five years under the Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts Awards

From left: Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng; DPM Gan Kim Yong; award recipient Miyana Cara Lim; singer Jessica Jung; and Shaping Hearts patron Kiat Lim. PHOTO: LIM FAMILY FOUNDATION

[SINGAPORE] Diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dyslexia, 11-year-old Miyana Cara Lim can find it hard to concentrate in class.

But when she is engaged in making pictures and clay figurines, she stays focused and can sit for longer periods of time.

Her mother Corrine Lim started exposing her to various activities from a young age, and found the child’s affinity for art. Cara started out doodling, and then moved on to clay art and painting.

The aspiring artist’s journey has been fruitful so far. She held her first exhibition in Paris this year and entered one in Beijing; she is also taking part in an upcoming National Day exhibition in Singapore.

Cara won her first award on Thursday (Jul 30): the Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts “Shining” Award, supported by the Lim Family Foundation (LFF). She received S$5,000, which will be used for art classes.

Her mixed-media project in paint and clay, depicting a playground at sunset and an acrylic painting of frogs in a pond, were showcased at the awards ceremony at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

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Besides her, 50 other artists with disabilities were honoured at the 2026 Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts Awards ceremony, at which S$126,000 in grants were given out in three award categories: Shining, Encouraging and Budding.

Providing a platform to artists with disabilities

The 10 Shining awardees received S$5,000 each. This award is for artists who have already attained a high level of artistic proficiency and hope to further their professional practice.

The 35 recipients of the Encouraging awards, who use art as a means of communication and self-expression, received S$2,000 each; the six Budding awardees under the age of seven received S$1,000 each, which will be used for art-based early intervention to develop life and social skills.

Kiat Lim, son of Singaporean businessman and philanthropist Peter Lim, is a leader in the LFF and patron of Shaping Hearts, an inclusive arts initiative organised by North East Community Development Council to empower persons with disabilities through the arts.

“(Art materials) are all consumables... pencils, paints, oils, paper, canvas,” he said. “You need to keep buying them. Consider the cost of lessons as well, which are very pricey.

“This financial aid helps to go towards these ongoing costs that are used to support the artist.”

This year is the second year the Kiat Lim-Shaping Hearts Awards are being given out. The awards debuted in 2025 with a S$1 million commitment over five years.

Kiat Lim added that through this collaboration, the family’s foundation hopes to give artists with disabilities a platform to showcase their work, access to more opportunities and potentially an “alternative career path” in the future.

As part of a new collaboration with the Brightening Lives initiative, which uses large-scale public art installations to raise awareness of social issues, artworks by the 10 recipients of the Shining Awards will be showcased at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2027.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, the awards ceremony’s guest of honour, said: “We hope that this will be another meaningful step in helping our artists be seen, be celebrated and be appreciated by the wider community.”

Baey Yam Keng, mayor of North East District and minister of state for culture, community and youth, added: “We want to build Singapore as an inclusive society.

“We are very encouraged by the strong response we have received, not just from partners, but from the public as well, who attend the exhibitions and buy the pieces… These are all very tangible things that we have witnessed to create this platform for our artists with disabilities.”

The LFF hopes to see growth – on both personal and professional levels – from the artists it is supporting, said Kiat Lim.

Jessica Jung, formerly of K-pop group Girls’ Generation, was present at the awards ceremony to offer words of encouragement to the artists.

Lim Family Foundation’s philanthropic efforts

Since 2009, LFF – led by Peter Lim and his son Kiat – has committed more than S$60 million to causes in education, sports, the arts and the environment.

The S$10 million NParks-Peter Lim Scholarship supports underprivileged youths pursuing careers in landscaping, horticulture, ecology, veterinary science and animal care.

The Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship, launched in 2010, supports promising young athletes in training, competition and with equipment and education-related expenses.

In total, LFF has committed S$20 million to 2030. To date, more than 5,200 scholarships have been awarded in 55 sports.