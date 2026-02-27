Limited edition drops from Franck Muller, IWC and Bell & Ross

These new releases prove that when even production numbers are low, the level of detail continues to rise

The Franck Muller Vanguard Sport Asia-Pacific Exclusive is defined by its sporty tonneau silhouette and contemporary aesthetic. PHOTO: FRANCK MULLER

Franck Muller Vanguard Sport Asia-Pacific Exclusive Franck Muller is leaning into its “sport” side with the new Vanguard Sport Asia-Pacific Exclusive. It’s built around that trademark tonneau shape, but the hand-polished V 43 stainless-steel case feels more agile and refined on the wrist than your typical bulky sports watch. Measuring 42.5 mm wide and 52.7 mm long, it strikes a confident balance between a bold presence and everyday wearability.

The dial takes centre stage on the watch, with its brushed sun guilloche finish. Every numeral is hand-painted and applied individually. This meticulous process requires 25 layers of lacquer to achieve that specific depth.

To keep the look sharp, the case inserts and the contrast stitching on the alligator leather strap are colour-coordinated with the numerals. Inside, the MVD 2536-SCDT automatic movement keeps things running with a 42-hour power reserve.

George Russell wearing his namesake Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 (Ref IW328107). PHOTO: IWC

IWC Pilot’s Watch George Russell Editions For Formula 1 fans, George Russell’s signature blue is as much a part of his identity as his racing number. Now, IWC has brought that specific pop of colour to the wrist with two new limited-edition Pilot’s Watches. Instead of just slapping Russell’s name on a dial, IWC’s design team worked with the British racing driver to create something that feels both personal and high-performance.

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 George Russell (Ref IW389411) case is crafted from black zirconium oxide ceramic, a material IWC pioneered four decades ago PHOTO: IWC

Both the Chronograph and the Automatic models are housed in 41 mm cases made of matte-black zirconium oxide ceramic. The stealthy, “instrument” look makes the electric blue accents – on the hands, numerals, and even the luminescence – really jump off the dial. Flip the watch over and you’ll find the driver’s number, “63”, engraved on the titanium case-back.

The in-house 69380 calibre powers the Chronograph; the Automatic version, with its 32112 calibre, is a bit of a marathon runner, boasting a five-day power reserve.

Both come on a matching blue rubber strap with a quick-change system. Limited to just 63 pieces each.

The square case, an enduring Bell & Ross signature, undergoes a radical transformation for the BR-X3 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor. PHOTO: BELL & ROSS

Bell & Ross BR-X3 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor Bell & Ross steps away from the cockpit and into the world of high-concept art with the BR-X3 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor.

A bold departure from its pilot-watch roots, this one turns the house’s signature square silhouette into a fully transparent showcase for what it calls “mechanical contemplation”.

Limited to just 25 pieces, the watch isn’t really about a quick glance at the time, but rather letting the movement tell its own story.

Its architecture is clever: instead of a traditional case holding a movement, the steel and sapphire structure is built as a single, inseparable unit.

The design takes a page from Piet Mondrian’s playbook, using a strict, geometric grid of brushed bridges and polished edges that make the internal cogs look like a piece of modernist sculpture.

Technically, it’s a powerhouse as well, with the BR-CAL.389 manufacture movement packing a flying tourbillon and an automatic micro-rotor into a 9 mm case.

By offsetting the hours and minutes to the two o’clock position, Bell & Ross gives the mechanics the spotlight they deserve.