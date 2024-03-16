Liverpool must end century-old Old Trafford jinx to stay in FA Cup hunt

THERE are just eight teams still alive in this season’s English FA Cup, and by the time this weekend is over, either Manchester United or Liverpool will exit the world’s oldest football competition.

These two clubs – separated by just 50 km in the North West of England and supported by millions of fans around the world – collide at Old Trafford on Sunday (11.30 pm kickoff, Singapore time) with a place in the semi-finals at stake. Collectively, they have won 103 major trophies and this number could rise further in a couple of months’ time.

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in February and are looking to add three more trophies to their haul in what is Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the helm.

The German is looking to do what no Liverpool manager has done in more than a century – win an FA Cup tie at Old Trafford. The last time Liverpool did so was 103 years ago in January 1921. The Reds warmed up for this game in style, defeating Sparta Prague 6-1 on Thursday in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, meanwhile, have endured a rough campaign as they are sixth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of the top four. The FA Cup represents the Red Devils’ last opportunity to win a piece of silverware.

Ahead of this colossal clash, BT Weekend looks back at four memorable FA Cup matches between these two bitter rivals in the last 25 years.

SEE ALSO Manchester City out to hand Liverpool a reality check in Anfield showdown

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Man United 3-2 Liverpool (January 2021, fourth round)

Played inside an empty Old Trafford due to the pandemic, Bruno Fernandes stamped his mark on this match by netting a glorious free kick to seal a dramatic win.

It was Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah who opened the scoring in the 16th minute as he lobbed the ball over Dean Henderson. The Red Devils fought back as Mason Greenwood equalised eight minutes later with a low drive into the bottom corner.