From supporting a local urban farm to raising S$1.9 million for charity, here’s how DBS, OCBC and UOB rang in Chinese New Year

Feasts, performances and giving back are some of the ways the local banks celebrated this Chinese New Year. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The trio of local banks ushered in the Year of the Fire Horse with a range of activities, from drum performances and art auctions to a display of “robo lions”.

Here’s a look at how Singapore’s lenders celebrated this Chinese New Year.

DBS’ Chinese New Year celebrations involved 1,600 corporate and wealth clients. PHOTO: DBS

DBS

DBS hosted 1,600 corporate and wealth clients from Feb 23 to 25 at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore.

Guests were treated to a feast featuring ingredients sourced from Edible Garden City. The social enterprise, supported by DBS Foundation, aims to tackle Singapore’s food security and waste management issues.

Edible Garden City designs and builds food gardens to encourage people to grow their own food; it also supplies locally produced food to food and beverage outlets and the community.

DBS’ celebrations on Feb 24 also included a drum performance by Extra.Ordinary People, a charity supporting persons with special needs through therapy services, art programmes and inclusive employment opportunities.

OCBC’s head of global commercial banking Elaine Heng (centre) performs at the bank’s Chinese New Year celebration. PHOTO: OCBC

OCBC

OCBC celebrated this Chinese New Year with more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises from Singapore and around the region on Feb 26 and 27 at the Grand Hyatt Singapore.

The two-day event brought together customers from various industries such as real estate, civil engineering, manufacturing and technology.

Celebrations kicked off with a dragon dance performance featuring Elaine Heng, OCBC’s head of global commercial banking, as well as her leadership team.

To showcase innovation and to reflect the lender’s push to enhance artificial intelligence, digitalisation and data capabilities, “robo lions” were also on display at the event.

Funds raised by UOB will go towards supporting children, educational causes and the arts. PHOTO: UOB

UOB

UOB, together with 1,200 commercial banking clients, raised nearly S$1.9 million for charity through a bonsai appreciation workshop and a fundraising dinner.

The funds will go towards supporting children, educational causes and the arts. Recipients will include The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BT BAF), The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (ST SPMF) and Central Singapore CDC.

Proceeds will also support local enterprises’ innovation efforts under the UOB-Singapore Management University Enterprise Institute.

On Jan 29, after UOB deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong and more than 40 clients participated in a bonsai appreciation workshop, UOB hosted beneficiaries from BT BAF, ST SPMF and Central Singapore CDC for dinner.

At the fundraising dinner on Feb 24, the bank auctioned two artworks by UOB Painting of the Year winners. Neo Group founder and CEO Neo Kah Kiat made the winning bid of S$258,888 for one piece; the other winning bid of S$188,000 was made by Kelvin Lim, executive chairman of LHN.