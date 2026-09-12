‘Looking forward’: Tottenham Hotspur’s new faces put relegation battle behind them

Spurs are targeting their first Premier League win of the season against Everton

Spurs forwards Dominic Solanke (left) and Omar Marmoush speaking to the media at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre in Enfield, North London. PHOTO: AIA SINGAPORE

[LONDON] Tottenham Hotspur’s latest signing Omar Marmoush wants the team to look forward rather than dwell on its relegation battle last season, as the club continues to rebuild under coach Roberto De Zerbi.

“I feel there’s a lot of talk about what happened before,” said the 27-year-old Egyptian striker.

“But now we are looking forward, we want to win our first game and we (will) give everything to do that. And I’m sure we can do it on the weekend,” he added ahead of the team’s next match at home to Everton on Saturday (Sep 12, or Sunday 12.30 am kickoff, Singapore time).

The media interview, which was organised by AIA Singapore, was held on Thursday at Tottenham’s training ground in Enfield in North London.

Marmoush is one of several new recruits in recent weeks as Spurs look to rebuild after narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of last season. He joined Tottenham on loan from Manchester City in August, with a £60 million (US$81 million) obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

Striker Dominic Solanke, who has been with the club for two seasons, stressed that the team “never wants to experience again” the relegation battle.

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“Obviously, it was a very difficult moment for everyone in their careers, and it’s something that you don’t want to go through as a footballer, especially at a club like this,” said the 28-year-old England international.

“So hopefully we will… end up higher on the table this year.”

Fresh team takes shape

Spurs have not had the best of starts to the new Premier League season. They have picked up just one point of a possible nine – from last week’s goalless draw with Nottingham Forest – and have yet to score a single goal.

The club is still adapting to De Zerbi’s approach, with the Italian having taken charge towards the end of last season in March after his predecessor Igor Tudor mutually agreed to part ways with the club following a run of poor results.

Another new Spurs player, Marcos Senesi, who joined from Bournemouth in June, felt that there was no reason for his team to panic over its slow start.

“The season just started. There are good things from each game that we have done and things that we can improve and do better,” said the 29-year-old Argentinian centre-back.

Solanke, meanwhile, said the players are continuing to evolve as a team under De Zerbi.

“Last season we had a few different managers, so he has a very different style of play. But I think it definitely suits the way we want to play and how the club wants to play,” said Solanke.

He added that De Zerbi – whose former clubs include Brighton and Hove Albion and Marseille – has brought the team a sense of passion for the game.

“And if you have that, I think most of the other things will come naturally,” said Solanke.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who joined Spurs earlier this season from Burnley, said it will take time for the changes to show on the pitch as the players become accustomed to De Zerbi’s tactics.

While the team trains hard, he acknowledged that it is not always easy to replicate what is practised during matches.

“I think we are getting better at every game, so hopefully the points will come as well,” said the Slovakian.

Spurs’ new signings Marcos Senesi (left) and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka believe the team is improving under manager Roberto De Zerbi. PHOTO: AIA SINGAPORE

At 37 and one of the oldest players in the squad, Dubravka said he remains eager to learn while also bringing his experience to a team undergoing a rebuild.

“I still have that hunger,” he said, adding that he is open to sharing his experience both on and off the pitch with his team-mates.

Spurs target first win

Everton will provide a familiar test on Saturday, with Spurs securing their Premier League survival in May by beating the Toffees on the final day of last season. Four months on, the two sides meet again with Spurs hoping for a very different campaign this time around.

Senesi said that Spurs will look to counter Everton’s direct style of play by keeping possession and dictating the game.

Marmoush, meanwhile, believes the refreshed squad is a “very strong team”.

“If we are on our best day and just doing what the coach asks us to do, I think we can beat anyone.”

Members of the media were given a glimpse of the work behind the scenes at Spurs, taking part in a 20-minute training experience led by a Tottenham Hotspur training coach.

The session, organised by AIA Singapore, also involved former club captain and current club ambassador Ledley King. It gave journalists a chance to experience some of the drills and demands of training as a Spurs player at the club’s Training Centre in Enfield.

AIA is Tottenham’s global principal partner and front-of-shirt sponsor, and will become the club’s global training partner from July 2027.