Luxury investments: Why these Singaporeans collect art, watches and wine

Desai in Macon, Burgundy, in front of the limestone escarpment Roche de Solutre.

Desai at the top-tier Weingut Prager in Austria, with the winemaker and his son.

Desai in the Austrian wine region of Wachau. The vineyards pictured here are planted with Gruner Veltliner, the white grape that is most famous in the country.

Over the years, Sharad Desai has grown his collection of wine to some 50,000 bottles.

Newbies to art collecting should "train their eyes" by going to art museums and attending the many art fairs locally and in the region, says Neo. Pictured here is a visualisation of English abstract painter Ian Davenport's installation for Singapore's premier art fair, Art SG.

Neo and her husband opened the private Primz Gallery in 2014 to accommodate their burgeoning art collection.

Linda Neo started collecting art as a means of sharing a common interest with her husband, Albert Lim.

LAST year, despite major auction houses achieving record-breaking sales, luxury investments dipped into negative territory as froth came off markets. This was based on the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII), which was released last week as part of the real estate consultancy’s annual Wealth Report.

The index, which tracks the performance of 10 popular passion investments, shows that art was the best-performing luxury asset class, with prices rising 11 per cent in 2023.

It was also the only one of Knight Frank’s 10 index constituents to hit double-digit growth last year, with the KFLII down 1 per cent on average.

Together with art, jewellery (8 per cent), watches (5 per cent), coins...