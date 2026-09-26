Manchester City found guilty of nearly all 115 Premier League charges

The team said its position remains consistent with 2023 when the charges were made public

Punishments could include a points deduction in the standings, a fine, or even expulsion from the Premier League. PHOTO: REUTERS

MANCHESTER City has been found guilty of nearly all 115 charges for breaking Premier League rules, in a seismic ruling that could be a massive hit to one of the world’s top football clubs, according to a person familiar with the process.

The team will appeal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality,” Manchester City said in a statement.

The team said its position remains consistent with 2023 when the charges were made public.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

The Premier League declined to comment.

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This ruling has the potential to be a massive hit to the club. Punishments could include a points deduction in the standings, a fine, or even expulsion from the Premier League.

“This is a damning indictment that goes to the very heart of the club,” said Simon Leaf, co-founder of Three Points Law who has written about football financial regulation. “Assuming this is not overturned on appeal, it will cause great damage to the club’s reputation and standing in the football world.”

Over the past few years, Premier League rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest were deducted eight and four points, respectively, for different financial breaches. These cases were far smaller in scale than the allegations against Manchester City.

The verdict will also have repercussions far beyond the world of English football. Manchester City is owned by an Emirati royal, and has become one of the most successful sporting investments from the Middle East.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been trying to improve relations with United Arab Emirates since taking office. Manchester City is controlled by a firm owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of UAE’s president.

After its takeover in 2008, Manchester City became dominant on the pitch, winning eight English Premier League titles and the European Champions League.

The charges Manchester City faced from the Premier League included providing false financial information and receiving inflated sponsorship revenue from firms linked to the club’s owners. The investigation was referred to an independent panel in 2023.

The Athletic reported earlier on Manchester City being found guilty. BLOOMBERG