Manchester City out to hand Liverpool a reality check in Anfield showdown

THERE is a sense of destiny around Liverpool, as the final act of their beloved manager Jurgen Klopp’s trophy-laden Anfield reign plays out, but this weekend, the seemingly unstoppable force that is Manchester City will seek to deliver a reality check.

An intriguing three-way English Premier League (EPL) title race arrives at a potentially pivotal point, as Klopp’s table-toppers welcome reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday (Mar 10). The match kicks off at 11.45 pm Singapore time, with first place at stake and games fast running out.

A Liverpool victory would move them four points clear of the Citizens with just 10 games left, and potentially two points clear of third-placed Arsenal, who host Brentford on Saturday knowing that victory would put them provisionally on top of the standings.

Should Manchester City, whose 20-game unbeaten run in all competitions is giving them a familiar air of invincibility, win on the road, they will be firm favourites to go on and claim a record fourth successive league title and stay on course for an unprecedented “double treble” of trophies.

A draw, as happened at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season, could leave Arsenal in the driving seat.

It would be a stretch to describe Sunday’s encounter as a “title decider”, as each of the three teams involved face numerous hurdles down the final stretch. But pundits admit that this clash and Arsenal’s game against Manchester City on Mar 31 will be crucial.

“Liverpool and Arsenal both play Manchester City in the next few weeks, and they can’t look upon anyone else to help them,” said Gary Neville, a former defender with Manchester United who won multiple EPL titles during his career. “They have to go and win.”

Final duel

In what will likely be the very last EPL meeting between Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, this match will make for compulsive viewing. The two managers’ 29-match rivalry began in Germany’s Bundesliga, and has continued in England. Sunday’s duel will be the 16th between them in England’s top division.

With Manchester City, Guardiola has got the better of Klopp five times with the German enjoying four victories, although Liverpool have won only one of the last eight league meetings between them.