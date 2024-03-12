Manchester United profit rises as club looks to Ratcliffe for on-pitch success

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 8:06 pm
Manchester United, which was knocked out of Europe’s top tier competition late in the quarter, reported net income of £20.4 million (S$34.7 million) for the three months ended Dec 31.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester United

MANCHESTER United is looking to new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe to help “deliver success on the pitch”, it said on Tuesday (Mar 12), after broadcasting revenue from the lucrative Uefa Champions League boosted the club’s second-quarter profit.

The Premier League club, which was knocked out of Europe’s top tier competition late in the quarter, reported net income of £20.4 million (S$34.7 million) for the three months ended Dec 31, compared with £6.3 million a year earlier.

“This is an exciting time at Manchester United following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment, and we are all focused on working together with our new co-owners to drive the club forward and deliver success on the pitch,” finance chief Cliff Baty said in a statement.

Ratcliffe struck a long-awaited deal in December to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club and take charge of their soccer operations to try to revive its fortunes on the pitch.

United, currently sixth on the Premier League table, cut its annual profit and revenue forecast in January, weeks after it was knocked out of the Champions League.

It kept that forecast unchanged on Tuesday.

Revenue at the club rose 35 per cent to nearly £226 million in the quarter. REUTERS

