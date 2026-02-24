Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather rematch set for September in Las Vegas

The boxing match will be streamed on Netflix to more than 325 million subscribers worldwide

Mayweather (left) holds a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts while Pacquiao (right) record stands at 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts. PHOTOS: REUTERS

[MEXICO CITY] Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will face off in a professional boxing rematch in Las Vegas in September with the bout streaming globally on Netflix, the fighters and promoters announced on Monday (Feb 23).

The fight marks Mayweather’s return from retirement and will be the first professional boxing match held at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Mayweather, who holds a perfect 50-0 record with 27 knockouts, defeated Pacquiao in their 2015 encounter that was dubbed the “Fight of the Century”.

That bout generated a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and a US$72 million live gate at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result,” Mayweather, 48, said.

The 47-year-old Pacquiao, whose record stands at 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts, expressed confidence he would hand Mayweather his first professional loss.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him,” the Filipino fighter said.

The rematch will stream to Netflix’s more than 325 million subscribers worldwide, continuing the platform’s push into live boxing.

The streaming platform has recently broadcast several high-profile boxing matches, including Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson, which the company said drew 108 million live global viewers. REUTERS