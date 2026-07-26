Marvel unveils Ghost Rider, Black Panther 3 at San Diego Comic-Con

The panel also featured first-look footage from Avengers: Doomsday, the franchise’s next major project

Marvel ⁠movies have generated nearly US$33 billion at global box offices, the highest total for any film franchise. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN DIEGO] Marvel Studios returned to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (Jul 25) to unveil a slate of upcoming projects, such as Ghost Rider starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, and Black Panther 3.

Set for release on Dec 15, 2028, Black Panther 3 will introduce David Jonsson as a new T’Challa, the son of the previous Black Panther portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman.

The release of Ghost Rider is also planned for 2028, though no date has yet been specified.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day opening in US theatres on Jul 31, the panel also featured first-look footage from Avengers: Doomsday, the franchise’s next major project.

“Is this really happening?“ Gosling asked as he surprised fans by emerging onstage for Ghost Rider.

“If we’re going to do this, there’s only one director,” the Barbie actor added.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Shawn Levy, who directed Deadpool and Wolverine, then joined him on stage.

“We’ll see you in 2028,” Levy said.

Later, Ryan Coogler and some of the cast of Black Panther 3 took to the stage, including returning stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke.

“I want the screen to do the talking. But believe me, the honour is entirely mine,” Jonsson said of taking on the title role.

Audiences also got a glimpse of footage in which the villain Doctor Doom overpowers the Avengers in battle. The teaser also revealed that Doom commands an army of Sentinels, the giant mutant-hunting robots familiar from Marvel’s X-Men comic books.

Marvel movies have generated nearly US$33 billion at global box offices, the highest total for any film franchise.

Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019, ​is the second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Avengers: Doomsday will be ​released on Dec 18, the same day as the third installment of Warner Bros sci-fi series Dune, setting up a box office battle dubbed “Dunesday”.

Following Doomsday, the next major franchise film, Avengers: Secret Wars, arrives in theaters in December 2027. REUTERS