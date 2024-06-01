The Business Times

Mbappe move to Real Madrid expected early next week: source

Published Sat, Jun 1, 2024 · 12:25 AM
KYLIAN Mbappe’s highly anticipated move to Spanish champions Real Madrid will be made official early next week, AFP learned on Friday (May 31) from a source close to the negotiations.

The captain of the French national team, who will be available on Jun 30 when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires, has decided to sign for Real after seven seasons in Paris.

Contacted by AFP, his entourage did not immediately respond.

If the move is announced as expected on Monday or Tuesday, Mbappe is unlikely, according to several media outlets, to be presented in the Spanish capital before the end of Euro 2024, which runs from Jun 14 to Jul 14.

For the moment, he is expected to remain with the France team which has been in camp in Clairefontaine since Wednesday ahead of two Euro warm-up matches.

They face Luxembourg in Metz on Wednesday and Canada in Bordeaux four days later. AFP

