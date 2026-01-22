Mercedes reveals images of 2026 F1 car, announces Microsoft deal

A sponsorship expert says the deal could be worth US$60 million a year

Mercedes finishes second last season, with George Russell (left) taking two wins. Doriane Pin (right) is the winner of last year’s all-female F1 Academy series. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Mercedes announced a major new sponsorship deal with Microsoft on Thursday (Jan 22), as it revealed images of the W17 Formula 1 (F1) car that the former champions hope will take it back to the top this season.

No financial details were given, although Sky News cited an unnamed sponsorship expert as suggesting the deal could be worth US$60 million a year for the team.

The Microsoft branding appears on the sides of the mostly silver and black car’s airbox and front wing.

Mercedes finished second to champions McLaren last season, with British driver George Russell taking two wins and Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli stepping on the podium three times, becoming the youngest driver to set a fastest lap.

The team won eight constructors’ titles in a row between 2014 and 2021, before Red Bull and then McLaren became the teams to beat.

It will start testing in Barcelona next week, amid widespread speculation that it has found a loophole in the new engine regulations that could put it ahead of its rival, Ferrari.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Mercedes also provides power units to McLaren, Williams and Renault-owned Alpine, as well as its factory team.

The team will hold an online launch event on Feb 2 with two more tests in Bahrain, before the season starts in Australia on Mar 8.

Mercedes also announced separately that 22-year-old French driver Doriane Pin, winner of last year’s all-female F1 Academy series, would step up to a development role with the team this season.

Pin will work in the simulator, have additional duties at the factory and attend several grands prix trackside, the team noted. REUTERS