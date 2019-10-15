You are here

Home > Lifestyle

WDA_Flu.jpg

Money FM podcast: Flu fighters

Oct 15, 2019 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: Flu fighters

12:47 min

Synopsis: Join Claressa Monteiro, as she speaks to Professor Ooi Eng Eong, Deputy Director, Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School about the existence of flu in our modern society, how the risks associated with the infection are best managed and the available treatments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly