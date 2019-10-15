Money FM podcast: Flu fighters

Workday Afternoon: Flu fighters

12:47 min

Synopsis: Join Claressa Monteiro, as she speaks to Professor Ooi Eng Eong, Deputy Director, Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School about the existence of flu in our modern society, how the risks associated with the infection are best managed and the available treatments.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

