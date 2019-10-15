You are here
Money FM podcast: Flu fighters
Workday Afternoon: Flu fighters
12:47 min
Synopsis: Join Claressa Monteiro, as she speaks to Professor Ooi Eng Eong, Deputy Director, Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme, Duke-NUS Medical School about the existence of flu in our modern society, how the risks associated with the infection are best managed and the available treatments.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt