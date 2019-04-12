Chinese Delights

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
More than 60 films will be screened over 11 days at the 7th Singapore Chinese Film Festival. Visiting filmmakers include Oliver Chan, whose opening film Still Human has been nominated for eight awards at the 38th Hong Kong Film Awards. It stars Anthony Wong as a paralysed divorcee who strikes up
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg