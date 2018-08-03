Curveball Humour

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Comedians from the Middle East have been making subversive jokes on war, terrorism and tyranny even before 9/11. Face with suffering and oppression, humour may be one of the best ways to cope and preserve one's sanity.
In this gathering of US-based comedians with Middle Eastern heritage
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg