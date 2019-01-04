You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Movies

04-05_Buzz_Folder-Links-adam_sandler_netflix.jpg
100% Fresh.

Enter Sandman

Jan 4, 2019 5:50 AM
by
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

Film critics generally pan Adam Sandler's works but Netflix users can't seem to get enough of him. Subscribers have watched over half a billion hours (and counting) of Sandler movies - enough for the internet streaming giant to sign the comedian to make films exclusively for them.

His

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening