Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THERE’S BEEN A mini-revival of late actress Anna May Wong (1905 – 1961) in popular culture recently. As the first Chinese-American star in Hollywood, Wong was a major character in the accomplished 2019 novel, Delayed Rays Of A Star, by Singapore writer Amanda Lee Koe. Then in January 2020,
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes