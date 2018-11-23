You are here

18-19- Film Folder-Links-MAIN PICTURE.jpg
Orson Welles (extreme right) with his film crew of The Other Side Of The Wind. Some of them worked with him for six years.

18-19- Film Folder-Links-Poster 1.jpg
The film poster of The Other Side Of The Wind.

18-19- Film Folder-Links-Poster 2.jpg
The film poster of They'll Love Me When I'm Dead, the companion documentary about the making of The Other Side Of The Wind.

18-19- Film Folder-Links-Other1.jpg
Robert Random and Oja Kodar star in the film-within-afilm.

18-19- Film Folder-Links-Young Orson Welles1.jpg
Young Orson Welles.

The return of Orson Welles

A long lost film by the late legendary director is now showing on Netflix
Nov 23, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

ORSON WELLES’ DEBUT FILM, CITIZEN KANE, is widely hailed by critics and filmmakers as the best film of all time. In a poll conducted every 10 years by the British Film Institute, the 1941 black-and-white film topped the Sight & Sound best-of list for 50 years, from 1962 to 2012. Only in 2012

