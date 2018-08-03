You are here

Bettye LaVette's Things Have Changed.

Bettye Does Dylan

Aug 3, 2018 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan may have won the Nobel Prize for Literature, but a lot of music listeners still struggle to appreciate his nasal drawl of a singing voice. If you're one of them, you might wish to take a listen to Bettye LaVette's new album of Dylan covers titled Things Have Changed

