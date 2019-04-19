You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Music

buzz5.jpg
The Phantom Of The Opera.

Night Music

Apr 19, 2019 5:50 AM
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

How many times can you watch the famous chandelier crash? For diehard fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom Of The Opera, probably countless. The 30-year-old show is back, and this time it’s stalking the halls of Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Theatre.

The longest-running musical in Broadway

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening