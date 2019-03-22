You are here

Tom Odell

The New Piano Man

Mar 22, 2019 5:50 AM
dylantan@sph.com.sg@DylanTanSYBT

Don't worry if you've never heard of Tom Odell. The English singer-songwriter is probably the music industry's best kept secret, though in a perfect world, he would be a lot less underrated.

A piano virtuoso, the 28-year-old writes songs in the vein of his heroes Elton John and Billy Joel

