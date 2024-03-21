COOKING THE BOOKS ·
Subscribers

NerdBaker Christopher Tan returns with new cookbook

NerdBaker 2 helps similar-minded home bakers stretch into new techniques and ingredients

Joan Ng

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 6:00 pm
In "NerdBaker 2", Tan taps a "cross-cultural pollination of culinary ideas" that inspired his baking during the pandemic.
PHOTO: EPIGRAM

Cooking the Books

CHRISTOPHER Tan’s newest cookbook carries a table that explains exactly what he means by “mix at medium-low” speed.

If you own a Teddy Varimixer, set the dial between 1 and and 1 ⅔. If you use a Kenwood Chef Titanium, set it at 2. Kenwood Chef XL? Make it 4. And for the Artisan KitchenAid, it should be between 3 and 4.

There’s a reason why Tan calls himself a “nerdbaker”. And if this table got you excited, then NerdBaker 2: Tales from the Yeast Indies is the right book for you.

A food writer, cooking instructor and cookbook author, Tan is one of Singapore’s best-known voices on local and regional culinary traditions.

His last publication was The Way of Kueh in 2019. Its recipes and...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Food & Drink

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

Like it or not, gender-neutral clothes are coming for you

Over half of Singapore workers lack trusted workplace relationships, feel isolated

Transparency and light: A protruding ‘barn’ atop a house with surprises inside

Apple’s new TV show pits Palm Beach society against the arrivistes

Gender-neutral dressing is the new look

Beyonce is riding into her country era. Here’s what to know

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article