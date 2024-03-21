NerdBaker Christopher Tan returns with new cookbook

In "NerdBaker 2", Tan taps a "cross-cultural pollination of culinary ideas" that inspired his baking during the pandemic.

CHRISTOPHER Tan’s newest cookbook carries a table that explains exactly what he means by “mix at medium-low” speed.

If you own a Teddy Varimixer, set the dial between 1 and and 1 ⅔. If you use a Kenwood Chef Titanium, set it at 2. Kenwood Chef XL? Make it 4. And for the Artisan KitchenAid, it should be between 3 and 4.

There’s a reason why Tan calls himself a “nerdbaker”. And if this table got you excited, then NerdBaker 2: Tales from the Yeast Indies is the right book for you.

A food writer, cooking instructor and cookbook author, Tan is one of Singapore’s best-known voices on local and regional culinary traditions.

His last publication was The Way of Kueh in 2019. Its recipes and...