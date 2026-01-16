Netflix to stream Sony films globally after debut in cinemas

The deal is worth roughly US$7 billion and runs till 2032, according to sources

Sony Pictures will gradually start appearing on Netflix globally later this year as individual territory rights become available, the companies say. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Netflix obtained global streaming rights to Sony Group’s films after they complete their run in theatres and pay-per-view, adding releases from one of Hollywood’s biggest studios.

A multiyear agreement announced on Thursday (Jan 15) expands a partnership the companies struck in 2021. That accord gave Netflix US rights to show Sony films after their theatrical release and after they are available for online purchase or rental, as well as rights in Germany and parts of Asia.

Sony Pictures will gradually start appearing on Netflix globally later this year as individual territory rights become available, the companies said in a statement, with the rollout complete by early 2029. As part of the deal, Netflix will also be able to license select films and TV series from Sony’s library, which includes hit franchises such as Spider-Man and Jumanji.

The deal is worth roughly US$7 billion and runs till 2032, according to sources familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the terms are not public. It beefs up Netflix’s lineup of theatrical pictures, a slate that could grow even more if the streaming company acquires the studio operations of Warner Bros Discovery. It’s vying with Paramount Skydance with duelling bids for Warner Bros.

In 2024, Netflix expanded a deal with Comcast’s NBCUniversal, adding rights to stream live-action films to an agreement for animated pictures from the studio’s DreamWorks Animation and Illumination divisions.

Starting in 2027, the live-action films from Universal Pictures and Focus Features, which include franchises such as Fast & Furious and Jurassic Park, will appear on Netflix “no later than eight months following theatrical release”, the companies said at the time.

Netflix reports fourth-quarter financial results on Jan 20. The company finished 2024 with 301.6 million subscribers. The previous deal with Sony included a commitment to make original films for the streaming service.

If Netflix is successful in its Warner Bros acquisition, it would hold post-theatrical rights to films from Sony, Universal, Warner Bros and the independent studio A24, which currently has a deal with Warner Bros’ HBO Max streaming service. BLOOMBERG