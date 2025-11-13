Nintendo releases new ‘Super Mario’ movie trailer

In September, Japan’s Nintendo marked four decades since the release of the first Super Mario Bros. game with its platforms, pipes and scowling enemies. PHOTO: AFP

SUPER Mario fans got a first look on Wednesday at the sequel to the megahit movie based on Nintendo’s top video game franchise that turned 40 this year.

US star Brie Larson joins Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black in the voice cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a CGI animation set for release in April 2026.

It follows the huge success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie - the second-highest-grossing film of 2023 behind Barbie.

The official trailer for the sequel shows the chirpy red-capped Italian plumber cavorting with his friends and nemeses in a colourful intergalactic universe.

It was viewed nearly three million times on YouTube in just over 12 hours.

While many fans expressed excitement for the movie on social media, others complained about the casting or other points.

“I’m excited for the masterpiece of a song that Jack Black is going to compose for this movie,” Andres Bent Solano wrote on Facebook.

Another fan, Jordany Fleury, said it “would’ve been better had the bros had their Italian accents”, referring to Mario and his brother Luigi’s American voices.

In September, Japan’s Nintendo marked four decades since the release of the first Super Mario Bros. game with its platforms, pipes and scowling enemies.

The 2023 Super Mario movie raked in more than US$1.3 billion at the box office, part of a video game adaptation craze that has also brought hits for the likes A Minecraft Movie and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Nintendo is also planning a live-action film based on the Legend of Zelda franchise, due for release in May 2027. AFP