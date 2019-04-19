You are here

nostalgia1.jpg
Tanjong Katong in the 1920s.
PHOTOS: NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF SINGAPORE

nostalgia2.jpg
Jubilee photo studio.

nostalgia3.jpg
Flats at Macpherson housing estate, 1970s.

nostalgia4.jpg
Children at a kampong in Geylang Serai in the 1960s.

nostalgia5.jpg
(Left) A five-foot way noodle seller in the 1950s. (Right) Portrait of a Chinese family in the 1920s.

Days of Yore

See our past through photos from the National Archives of Singapore.
Apr 19, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

NEED A FAMILY PHOTO? These days, no one thinks twice about whipping out a mobile phone, gathering everyone close and snapping a wefie.

But back in the day, during the late 19th and 20th centuries, portrait photography was reserved for special occasions, such as Chinese New Year.

