22_Nostalgia_Final_Folder-Links-5.jpg
Boats at New Year Sea Sports.

22_Nostalgia_Final_Folder-Links-1.jpg
Singapore’s first president Yusof Bin Ishak boarding a boat to watch the New Year Sea Sports Event.

22_Nostalgia_Final_Folder-Links-4.jpg
Busu Bin Awang (foreground) on his way to winning the New Year Sea Sports Event for the eleventh year running.

22_Nostalgia_Final_Folder-Links-3.jpg
Participants trying to stay on a greased beam.

Sea Games

Forget fireworks. In the past, the Singapore new year was celebrated with boat races
Jan 4, 2019 5:50 AM
by
btnews@sph.com.sg

Until around the 1960s, thousands of people would throng Clifford Pier, trying to watch the New Year Sea Sports event on the first day of the year.

The annual regatta was organised into two separate European and local leagues, and involved a string of races between different types of

new year
yusof bin ishak
