BT_20190322_NOSTALGIA22_1_3728652.jpg
About 100 bus stop panels will have historical information on the places around them.
PHOTO BY SINGAPORE HERITAGE FESTIVAL

BT_20190322_NOSTALGIA22_2_3728652.jpg
Visit the Danish Seamen's Church to learn how the Danish community grew in Singapore.
PHOTO BY SINGAPORE HERITAGE FESTIVAL

BT_20190322_NOSTALGIA22_3_3728652.jpg
Makan Dreaming is a musical whirlwind on Singapore's hawker culture.
PHOTO BY SINGAPORE HERITAGE FESTIVAL

BT_20190322_NOSTALGIA22_4_3728652.jpg
Tour Alexandra Hospital to learn about its history.
PHOTO BY SINGAPORE HERITAGE FESTIVAL

BT_20190322_NOSTALGIA22_5_3728652.jpg
Kampong Gelam Food Trail brings visitors to notable makan places in the area.
PHOTO BY SINGAPORE HERITAGE FESTIVAL

BT_20190322_NOSTALGIA22_6_3728652.jpg
Kacang Botol, an ingredient that has been used for many decades in cooking.
PHOTO BY SINGAPORE HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Singapore, Our Neighbourhood

Heritage comes to life in a festival that looks at history with new eyes
Mar 22, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

ARE TEXTBOOKS AND MUSEUMS the only outlets to learn about Singapore’s past? Not so, say the organisers of this year’s Singapore Heritage Festival (SHF). Even your neighbourhood wet market is a rich source of information about Singapore’s heritage.

SHF returns for the 16th time from now

