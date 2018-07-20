You are here
Sounds Of Music
Over 200 birds will vie for the best singer award at Tiong Bahru's famed bird-singing corner
LONG-TIME TIONG BAHRU RESIDENTS and bird hobbyists would know of the corner where birds in cages were hung up on a tree next to the coffee shop at Block 53, filling the space with their melodic chirping.
The housing block no lSounds Of Musicnger exists, as it has since been converted to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg