BT20190412-BTL-022-00-01.jpg
Tins for malted drinks and baby foods from 1940s to 1970s.
PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

BT20190412-BTL-022-00-02.jpg
A showcase of beverage bottles from the 1960s to 1970s.
PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

BT20190412-BTL-022-00-03.jpg
A section on sustainability.
PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

BT20190412-BTL-022-00-04.jpg
Bottle labels of different brands and food products from 1950s to 1970s.
PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

BT20190412-BTL-022-00-05.jpg
Food production in Singapore began with plantation agriculture.
PHOTO: NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE

Unwrap the Past

A new exhibition traces Singapore's heritage through food packaging.
Apr 12, 2019 5:50 AM
by
WHILE IT'S TRUE to say that Singapore imports almost all of its food, not many people realise that we have a long history of packaging the finished product.

Packaging Matters: Singapore's Food Packaging Story from the Early 20th Century is a new

