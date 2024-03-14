Not your grandfather’s suit: Local tailoring gets a refresh

WHETHER it’s a one-time wedding outfit or a daily work ensemble, the perfect suit has never been easy to find.

It’s an age-old problem, not least in Singapore, where the muggy climate almost always promises embarrassing sweat stains and a day of discomfort, even when one is decked out in the lightest fabrics.

Much as they may have been the go-to look of the 2010s, jackets that nip in too tight at the waist and trousers that squeeze one’s unmentionables to high heaven simply won’t cut it any more.

The new look, say local tailors, is a relaxed one that hearkens back to the lounge suits of the 1800s and boxier cuts seen in the 1940s.