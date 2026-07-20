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“The Odyssey” brings in US$264.1 million in worldwide ticket sales, studio says

Box-office tally includes US$124.5 million in the US and Canada

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Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 03:03 PM
    • The strong opening performance of “The Odyssey” is a testament to director Christopher Nolan’s popularity among moviegoers.
    • The strong opening performance of “The Odyssey” is a testament to director Christopher Nolan’s popularity among moviegoers. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [LOS ANGELES] Director Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey had an epic debut, grossing US$264.1 million in global ticket sales on its opening weekend, including US$124.5 million in the US and Canada, Universal Pictures said on Sunday (Jul 19).

    The film, based on the ancient Greek poem by Homer, stars Matt Damon as the Greek hero Odysseus, and follows his perilous journey home after fighting the Trojan War. It is Nolan’s first movie since the 2023 blockbuster Oppenheimer, which won Academy Awards in several categories, including directing and best picture.

    “There’s just palpable excitement across the domestic market this weekend for The Odyssey,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic theatrical distribution.

    The film topped the weekend’s domestic and global box office, according to Rentrak. It had broad appeal with movie-goers, with half of ticket-buyers between the ages of 18 and 34 years old, Orr told Reuters.

    The strong opening performance of the film is a testament to Nolan’s popularity among moviegoers. “Modern audiences should not be underestimated on their knowledge of film and filmmakers,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends. “And that passion they have for film is manifest in their devotion to Christopher Nolan. It really is a thing.”

    The Odyssey cost US$250 million to ​make. It received an A CinemaScore from filmgoers who attended opening-night screenings, and an audience rating of 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

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    The film ranks among Nolan’s biggest opening weekends. Factoring in inflation, The Odyssey ranks as his third-highest-opening film globally, behind 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises and 2008‘s The Dark Knight, which brought in inflation-adjusted totals of US$358.5 million and US$304 million, respectively, in worldwide ticket sales during their opening weekends.

    Half the movie-goers elected to see The Odyssey in an enhanced format in the US and Canada, including 23 per cent at Imax, according to Universal. Fans began snapping up tickets for The Odyssey a year ago when seats at select ​Imax theatres went on sale. Imax said that demand for tickets was so high that more than 50 theatres across North America added show times between midnight and 7 am.

    Imax CEO Richard Gelfond said that the company had booked US$50 million in advance ticket sales, its strongest presales ever. He has extolled the use of Imax cameras and 70 mm film to capture the sweeping narrative, generating more buzz around the movie. “It was just a well-made – almost perfectly made – movie in many respects,” added Gelfond.

    Most scholars believe that the epic poem attributed to Homer was composed in the seventh or eighth century ​BC and was sung and passed on orally before it was written down. Nolan’s film centres on a portion of Odysseus’ homecoming, where he encounters gods and monsters, storms and tragedy. REUTERS

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