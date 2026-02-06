Only 14% of companies engage in volunteerism in Singapore, 26% donate: NVPC study

It finds that the most significant barrier that companies face when it comes to giving back is a lack of leadership interest

PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Only 14 per cent of the 1,100 companies surveyed by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) engage in corporate volunteering, while 26 per cent of them donate.

However, among these companies, there is a median employee participation rate of 70 per cent for volunteering and a median donation value of S$10,000 – reflecting a high level of commitment. This compares to a participation rate of 50 per cent and value of S$1,000 in 2021.

These findings were revealed in NVPC’s National Corporate Purpose & Impact Study 2025, released on Friday (Feb 6). It surveyed 699 small and medium-sized enterprises and 401 large enterprises across nine industries in Singapore.

Cash was the primary form of donation activities, cited by 78 per cent of firms.

The top three causes chosen by companies for volunteering efforts were social services (36 per cent), community (25 per cent) and religion (16 per cent).

Meanwhile, contributions to arts and culture and sports remain limited, with 5 per cent and 2 per cent of companies volunteering and donating towards these causes, respectively.

NVPC found that the most significant barrier that companies face when it comes to giving back is a lack of leadership interest.

Other barriers are financial constraints, having too few employees, and companies being unsure of how to reach out to charities as well as unsure of which charities to engage.

The study suggested that attitudinal factors outweigh resource limitations, pointing to future efforts to foster a more supportive leadership culture to engage in sustained efforts to give back.

“The perceived value of corporate volunteering and donations comes from tying corporate volunteering and donations efforts to the company’s core business,” it added.