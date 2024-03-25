Patients hate ‘forever’ drugs. Is Wegovy different?

In one small study, patients stopped refilling prescriptions for months at a time, perhaps because of side effects, lack of availability, or insurance and cost issues.

But anecdotally, doctors and patients say, those who begin taking the drugs are continuing.

“I don’t intend to ever stop taking this medicine,” says Kimberly DelRosso of Pembroke, Massachusetts, who takes Wegovy.

She has never forgotten to take her weekly injection. By contrast, she says, she often neglected to take the blood pressure pills she was prescribed when she weighed more. (Now, after losing weight with Wegovy, she no longer needs them.)

So far, doctors report that, like DelRosso, most of their patients intend to take the obesity drugs forever, and many are thrilled when they stop needing other drugs.

Dr David Cummings, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington and the director of a weight management programme at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System, records his patients’ experiences with Wegovy and the diabetes drug Ozempic.

So far, he has prescribed the drugs to about 1,000 patients. At most, 5 per cent stopped because of side effects, he says. Others stopped because their insurance no longer covered their drug or because they couldn’t find a pharmacy that had it in stock, reflecting persistent shortages of the drugs.

But those who stop generally do not do so voluntarily, he adds. Other doctors who prescribe Wegovy agree.

“Compliance is exceptional,” says Dr Diana Thiara, medical director of the weight management programme at the University of California, San Francisco. “People take it. They ask for refills. They take it on trips.”

Epidemic of non-adherence

There’s a price to pay for neglecting to take prescription drugs.

An astonishing 40 to 50 per cent of people who are prescribed medicines for chronic conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes fail to take them – and incur at least US$100 billion in preventable medical costs annually as a result. This lack of compliance is estimated to lead to at least 100,000 preventable deaths each year.

Even a heart attack may not be enough to scare people into taking the current arsenal of cardiac drugs, shown to prevent heart disease deaths. Some studies show that just half of people who had heart attacks were still taking drugs to protect their heart two years later.

Amitabh Chandra, a professor of public policy and business administration at Harvard University, says: “These patients have seen the bright lights, ridden the ambulance, gotten rescue PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention), given their families secondary heart attacks, glimpsed the Pearly Gates, but still don’t seem to take their statins and beta blockers.”

Even doctors stop taking their meds, defying the hypothesis that people do so because they don’t really understand their importance.

And while cost plays a role, at least one study found that even when drugs are free, adherence can be abysmal.

One reason seems to be a sort of ingrained reluctance to take something that reminds people every day that they are sick, or so many patients might perceive it. Especially with what experts call “forever” drugs, taking them each day makes some patients feel abnormal.

“People think they are doing fine, so they don’t need the medicine,” says Corrine Voils, a social psychologist at the University of Wisconsin who studies medicine compliance. “But the medicine is what is keeping them well.”

Jalpa A Doshi, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, said patients make their own personal value judgments. “The medicine has side effects, requires copays, and the act of taking a daily pill reminds me that I’m sick. But I don’t have symptoms – I don’t see my high blood pressure or high cholesterol,” she says.

“And what are the benefits? I really can’t see the benefits. I could eat less salt and fatty food and do more walking or exercise (instead of taking these drugs)”, she adds.

These assessments that patients do in their heads “make it much easier to stop”, she says.

That describes Mark Anthony Walker, 61, of Dublin, California, whose experience with heart disease is shadowed by a troubling family history – his father died of a massive heart attack at age 47, his mother at age 48.

When he was 26, Walker had a cholesterol level of 360.

“I was terrified,” he says.

He has taken statins on and off ever since, and is taking one now. But he does not plan to take it forever. He has come to the conclusion that his brain needs cholesterol. As for taking a drug for the rest of his life, he says he is “completely against it”.

Instead, he believes he will be able to control his heart disease – even reverse it – with a rigorous diet, exercise and vitamins.

Walker’s cardiologist, Dr David J Maron, director of preventive cardiology at Stanford University, gently encourages him and others like him to take their medicines. But, as doctors know, if they storm in guns blazing, their patients will just go elsewhere.

Less stigma, less shame

So what might be making the obesity drugs different? For one, while doctors are usually the ones to recommend drugs such as statins or blood pressure drugs, patients are often asking doctors for obesity drugs. Many have spent a lifetime trying any diet and exercise programme they could find, and every time they lost weight, they gained it back again.

Also, people who start taking the new obesity drugs can’t easily hide if they stop taking them: The weight they lost may come back, along with the stigma and shame and self-blame that often accompanies obesity. That makes these drugs very different from most others.

“You don’t get a big sign on your chest saying, ‘Blood pressure medication stopped’,” says Dr Walid Gellad, a professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh who studies medication adherence.

On the minus side, though, the obesity drugs are expensive and often require doctors to fill out burdensome pre-authorisation forms for insurance. The drugs have consistently been in short supply around the country. Those impediments can make them difficult to get.

Other drawbacks of the drugs include side effects such as nausea and gastrointestinal issues, as well as the way they are administered – patients have to inject themselves with the drugs once a week.