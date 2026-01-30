Physique and positivity: What keeps Crossfit athlete Amotti motivated and grounded

The charismatic Physical: 100 star opens up on why it is important to learn proper form, find enjoyable exercises, and set realistic goals

Amotti, whose real name is Kim Jae-hong, makes space for recovery, quality sleep, time with his family and moments to reset mentally. PHOTO: LULULEMON

[SINGAPORE] It is the end of a long work week, but the energy levels among this group of more than 60 fitness enthusiasts – all clad in Lululemon’s latest training apparel from head to toe – is off the charts.

There is a roar when South Korean Crossfit athlete Amotti – the winner of the second season of Netflix’s reality fitness competition series Physical: 100 – strides into the spacious studio at Clarke Quay.

Over the next hour, the venue comes to life as the 33-year-old Amotti – whose real name is Kim Jae-hong – leads a gruelling Hyrox-style workout that sees everyone sweat it out as they do ski pulls, rowing, cycling, burpees, lunges and much more.

Amotti is a Lululemon ambassador ,and he was the special guest for the Canadian athletic apparel brand’s debut of its Training Ground event in Singapore, which took place over two days on Jan 23 and 24 and saw hundreds of people turn up for different classes.

The event helped a meaningful cause too, with all ticket proceeds donated to Special Olympics Asia Pacific – a global sports movement to end discrimination against those with intellectual disabilities.

After enduring (and surviving) the high-intensity interval workout, BT Weekend caught up with Amotti to get his take on fitness and wellness and how he stays disciplined and motivated.

What do you hope participants take away from your training sessions here?

I hope they leave feeling stronger, not just physically, but mentally as well. More than the workout itself, I want them to take away a sense of confidence, community and belief in their own potential. If they walk out thinking “I can do more than I thought”, then that is a win for me and a reminder that their best is yet (to come).

You are known for your physique and positivity, among other things. What motivates you to keep going and stay positive even on your lowest of days?

I remember why I started in the first place, which was to grow, challenge myself, and set an example for my family and the people who support me. On my lowest days, I remind myself that progress is not about being perfect, but it is about showing up consistently. Training helps, but so does perspective. I have grown to understand that every setback is part of the journey.

Physical fitness is one aspect of wellness, but how do you strike a balance? What sort of breaks do you allow yourself, and what does true holistic wellness look like to you?

Physical training is important to me, but I have learned that real wellness goes beyond just workouts. Balance comes from knowing when to push and when to slow down.

I make space for proper recovery, quality sleep, time with my family, and moments to reset mentally, whether that is taking a walk or simply being present off the phone. To me, true holistic wellness is feeling strong, clear-minded and grounded, so I can show up fully in both my training and my life.

Amotti with some of the participants at Lululemon’s Training Ground event held at Clarke Quay. PHOTO: LULULEMON

For someone who is just starting out their fitness journey, what sort of advice would you give?

I would say it is to start simple and be consistent. Focus on building good habits first. Learn proper form, find exercises you enjoy, and set realistic goals. Do not compare yourself to others – progress is personal and takes time. Most importantly, enjoy the process by celebrating the small wins, and remember that every step forward counts.

What is the most important part when it comes to preparing for a workout?

It starts with my mindset. I focus on developing the “Yet” mindset, reminding myself that there is always room to grow and get stronger. Equally important is making sure the gear I wear can support me through the session. Wearing the right gear and outfits gives me the confidence and freedom to move fully, push harder, and focus entirely on progress, knowing my body and mind are supported.

If you could design a collection with Lululemon, what would be the No 1 item on your list?

A hybrid training tank and shorts set, something that is built to handle intense training but still looks stylish beyond the gym. I would take inspiration from pieces like the Repper Short Sleeve shirt and the License to Train shorts, creating something breathable, durable and versatile enough for hybrid workouts, while still feeling stylish every day.