Preserving the spirit of a bygone era

THERE are few places left in Singapore quite like Wessex Estate, with its black-and-white, British colonial era walk-up apartments and semi-detached houses set amid lush greenery. It has a laid-back, village-like charm, with roosters acting as natural alarms in the morning and cicadas announcing the day’s end.
Once home to British military officials and their families, the cluster of 26 blocks and 58 houses, managed by the JTC, is now home to a few hundred residents, a mix of expats and locals. Among them are a handful of architects, designers, artists and other creative souls.
It’s also here that you’ll find Rifeng Gao, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the Lo and Behold Group, the food-and-lifestyle outfit behind names such as Odette, The Warehouse Hotel, Fico and The Coconut Club.
Gao, 34, discovered the area’s appeal during the pandemic. Worn out from online calls, he and his boss decided to conduct a “walking meeting”, and found themselves in the leafy environs of Wessex. It was the perfect antithesis to Zoom fatigue.
“I like the mixture of heritage, conservation buildings set in nature, and also located in a relatively accessible area. I don’t think there’s anywhere else in Singapore that has these three qualities,” he says. “I’m very glad that the JTC has put in the effort to preserve these conservation buildings and the beauty of the estate, especially when old buildings require a lot more care and maintenance.”
In March 2022, he signed the lease on, and moved into, a 1,250 sq ft, two-bedroom apartment on the third floor of a walk-up. Its generous footprint meant that each setting was spacious, from the living/dining room and kitchen to the master room, second bedroom and verandah. There was even a utility room that once functioned as a helper’s room during the colonial era. The living room and bedrooms open out onto the verandah, which has a view of tree canopies.
To refurbish the space, he turned to Ethan Lin and See Yee of design studio TE-EL, with whom he was familiar because of the former’s past work for Lo & Behold on Esora and the now-defunct Straits Clan.
“I didn’t reference any of their past works,” Gao says. “Their simple and balanced approach is what drew me. I don’t like overly busy or flashy designs. Even at work, on my spreadsheets, I have a specific style guide that my team has to follow.”
In their approach to the refurbishment, Gao and the designers were aligned: Both parties wanted to preserve the spirit of Wessex as much as possible. For the designers, there was another reason for doing so: Prior to setting up their own studio, they had worked at design firm Takenouchi Webb, which had its office in Wessex.
“Takenouchi Webb was my first job, so I started my whole design journey in Wessex,” says Lin, TE-EL’s principal. “We didn’t want to rip everything out and make everything super minimal, because we would lose that Wessex spirit.”
Eschewing the new
In his experience, occupants of rental apartments would typically furnish their spaces with a hodgepodge of furniture from different sources, paying scant regard to their scale and proportion vis-à-vis the room size. “We didn’t want Rifeng’s place to look like it was newly furnished. We wanted a very conscious, yet effortless, look,” says Lin.
And so began a two-year journey to source the ideal pieces to feather Gao’s bachelor pad, which he shares with his dog Mushu. The idea was to make the apartment seem lived-in, with furniture and other bits and bobs collected over the years.
To evoke a period feel, the designers looked to vintage, mid-20th century furniture. They also worked closely with Till Kautz, a German furniture maker based in Singapore, to customise some pieces. “We made sure that he aged the wood before sending it to us. This is so that nothing looks out of place,” says Lin.
While the sourcing and production was ongoing, the designers set about refining the layout. There wasn’t much to be done in the way of structural modifications, seeing as the overall intention was preservation. In any case, the apartment had good bones. The kitchen cabinets were left intact. There was little need for other storage considerations, since Gao did not have that many belongings.
So the designers did away with the two small storage rooms adjacent to the living room to enlarge the area. They transformed the utility room into a cosy TV lounge, as Gao wanted to keep the living area TV-free for socialising. The master bathroom was also enlarged, and the sanitary fittings in both bathrooms were upgraded.
Entering the apartment now is like stepping into a sepia-toned photograph. Stripped bare, the walls and floors act as a canvas to showcase the carefully curated assortment of furniture and other objects. Anointing the living room are a mid-20th century modern Danish teak-and-leather sofa, a vintage armchair in stained beech and leather (Gao’s favourite spot), a custom-made daybed in oak, and a monolithic, travertine-clad coffee table.
In an homage to mid-20th century styling, Lin overlaid two area rugs in the living room. One is a custom piece made locally, and the other is by Spanish rug specialists nanimarquina. “That’s something that Eames did a lot in the past,” he says, referring to the iconic American designers Charles and Ray Eames.
Ultimately, Gao is pleased with the results. “There’s an armchair to read in, a TV room to watch TV in, and a balcony with a nice ledge to work from.” Now that the dust has finally settled, and he can entertain properly, he plans to have guests over regularly.
In the meantime, Gao enjoys being part of this unique neighbourhood. “There’s a very strong sense of community here. People who want to sell their belongings just do so in the neighbourhood group chat! There’s no need for Carousell or to coordinate delivery,” he quips.