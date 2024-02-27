Prince William pulls out of godfather's memorial service due to 'personal matter'

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 8:46 pm
The palace declined to give any further details about Prince William's absence, but it comes after his wife Kate, 42, underwent abdominal surgery last month.
PHOTO: REUTERS

UK Monarchy

BRITAIN’S Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service at Windsor Castle for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, because of an unspecified personal reason, his office said on Tuesday (Feb 27).

“Unfortunately, the Prince of Wales is no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter,” Kensington Palace said.

The palace declined to give any further details, but it comes after his wife Kate, 42, underwent abdominal surgery last month. Officials have previously said Kate was making good progress in her recovery and following the announcement on Tuesday, a royal source said Kate was continuing to do well.

It is rare, but not unheard of, for the British royals to pull out of an engagement. William had called his family to let them know he would be unable to attend, the source said.

Following Kate’s operation, William, the 41-year-old heir to the throne, postponed official duties to care for their three children, before resuming engagements earlier this month. His wife is not due to return to public events until after Easter.

His absence comes as his father King Charles, 75, is also unable to perform his public role as he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

SEE ALSO

Another royal source said there was no connection between William’s personal matter and the king’s health.

In Charles’ absence, his wife Camilla has become the most senior royal performing engagements.

She was joined by other senior royals at the service at Windsor Castle for the late King Constantine, who died aged 82 in January last year and was a relation of William’s grandfather. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Prince William

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

The ultimate product placement: Thailand on The White Lotus

Australian police investigate Taylor Swift's dad over alleged assault

Record-breaking projections light up Tokyo skyscraper

Astronomers observe scar on white dwarf 'cannibal' star

West Bank museum showcases Gaza ‘artistic demonstration’ against war

MoonSwatch suitcases fetch more than US$600,000 at Sotheby’s

Breaking News

Most Popular