Reflections from The Open: Shaping the future of golf in Singapore and the region

Watching top players navigate the demands of links golf is a reminder that excellence is built on preparation, adaptability and resilience

New Zealand's Ryan Fox holes his putt on the 18th green to win The 154th Open in July. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Having attended The 154th Open in the UK, it’s a reminder that this annual tournament is much more than one of golf’s greatest championships. It is also a global platform where competition, innovation, education and collaboration come together to advance the game.

Guided by the R&A’s vision to “unite, inspire and lead”, The Open demonstrates how a modern governing body can use its flagship championship not only to crown champions, but also to inspire participation, strengthen partnerships and create lasting value for golf.

The R&A is a golf governing body and tournament organiser that manages the sport outside of the United States and Mexico, working alongside the United States Golf Association to set the rules and run major championships like The Open.

As Singapore continues to develop as a regional golfing hub, these lessons listed above provide valuable perspectives for the Singapore Golf Association’s (SGA) own journey.

Developing the golf ecosystem

One of the strongest impressions from The Open – held this year at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England – was how every aspect of the championship was designed to grow the game.

From families experiencing golf for the first time to interactive exhibits on the rules of golf, sustainability and governance, the championship extended well beyond the fairways. The spectator village became an opportunity to educate, inspire and connect people with golf.

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The Open also served as a platform to bring the global golf community together.

Welcome receptions, a dinner by the Global Golf Alliance, committee meetings and industry forums brought together national federations, clubs, commercial partners and international organisations to exchange ideas and strengthen relationships.

SGA’s flagship events – including the Singapore Open, the Singapore Women’s Open and major amateur championships – should similarly become platforms to showcase golf in schools, disability golf, women in golf, sustainability initiatives and officiating, while creating opportunities for stakeholders across the Republic and the region to collaborate.

Ensuring and accelerating high performance

Watching the world’s best players navigate the unique demands of links golf at Royal Birkdale was a reminder that excellence is built on preparation, adaptability and resilience.

The Open celebrates the entire player pathway – from junior golf to the professional game – and reflects the R&A’s long-term commitment to developing talent.

For SGA, this reinforces the importance of continuing to invest in athletes, coaches, officials and international competition opportunities so Singapore golfers can compete confidently on the regional and global stage while inspiring future generations.

Recent performances by some Singapore golfers demonstrate the value of this approach.

Shannon Tan’s best major result to date was finishing tied-sixth at the recent AIG Women’s Open held at the Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in Lancashire, England. She delivered another timely reminder of her talent on National Day by securing a third-place finish at the PIF London Championship.

Justin Kuk’s victory at the Vietnam Amateur Open is also a testament to the progress many of our players are making. Their development has been supported by opportunities to compete against world-class fields, including through our own national open.

The Singapore Open presented by The Business Times – held in April at the Sentosa Golf Club – continues to play a vital role in Singapore’s high-performance pathway.

This year, the tournament was also part of The Open Qualifying Series, with the top two players not otherwise exempt earning places at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Providing local players with the opportunity to compete for one of golf’s most coveted Major Championship berths on home soil not only raises the standard of competition but also serves as a powerful source of motivation and aspiration for Singapore’s next generation of golfers.

This combination of a strong domestic pathway and meaningful international opportunities will continue to be fundamental as SGA works towards producing more Singaporean golfers capable of competing and succeeding on the world stage.

Strong partnerships

Delivering an event on the scale of The Open requires more than operational excellence.

It depends on trusted partnerships, sustainable commercial investment and a shared vision among governing bodies, host venues, sponsors, volunteers and government agencies.

For SGA, financial sustainability is about creating long-term value for partners while ensuring continued investment into participation, high performance and capability building. Strong partnerships enable us to grow the game and maximise golf’s social, sporting and economic impact for Singapore.

The Open reaffirmed that the role of a modern national association extends well beyond administering the game. Our responsibility is to inspire participation, develop champions, bring together stakeholders and create an environment where golf can thrive for generations to come.

By focusing on developing the golf ecosystem, ensuring and accelerating high performance, and strengthening financial sustainability, SGA aims to build a stronger future for golf in Singapore and the region. We will also embrace data and technology to transform the way we engage golfers, organise championship sand measure our impact.

By making better use of data-driven insights and digital innovation, we aim to deliver more meaningful experiences for golfers, stronger outcomes for stakeholders, and more informed decision-making that supports the long-term growth of golf in Singapore and the region.

Tan Chong Huat and Joshua Ho are president and CEO of the Singapore Golf Association, respectively