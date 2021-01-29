Reunion feasts at Mandarin Orchard

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WHETHER you prefer the experience of dining out or staying home as you welcome in the Year of the Ox, Mandarin Orchard has a comprehensive line up of set menus and takeaways to suit your needs.
At the two Michelin-starred Shisen Hanten, indulge in chef Chen Kentaro's bespoke epicurean set
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes