Revitalised Chelsea out to pounce on injury-plagued Liverpool at Wembley

He doesn’t have many of his stars available for the showdown with Chelsea, however, with nearly a dozen of them in the treatroom room for one reason or another.

The Reds’ injury crisis is so worrying that Klopp insists he can only take things “day by day” as he tries to keep spirits high at Anfield.

“There’s one phrase which stands – as long as we have 11 players, we will go for it. That’s all I can promise,” he declared on Wednesday night, hours after he watched his patched-up side pummel Luton Town 4-1 in the EPL.

Klopp was still able to field a strong team that included the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, all of whom found the net against the hapless Hatters.

The Liverpool bench had five teenagers, many of whom are part of the next generation of players whom Klopp will soon hand over to his successor.

Every Liverpool fan will be keeping their fingers and toes crossed that Mohamed Salah – scorer of 19 goals this season – will somehow make the squad this Sunday.

The 31-year-old Egyptian striker only returned to club action last week against Brentford after a month on the sidelines due to a hamstring problem, but he could be a doubt for Wembley after feeling some fatigue in the same area at the end of the match.

The expert motivator that he is, Klopp tried to put a positive spin on the situation by saying: “I want us to ignore who is missing. If you don’t limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly.”

Blues seek revenge

After suffering a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool just three weeks ago at Anfield, Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea head to Wembley for this rematch hoping to end a run of poor results in cup finals against these very opponents.

The Blues lost both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup finals to Liverpool in 2022, each time after a penalty shootout following a goalless draw at the end of extra time.

Chelsea’s squad, assembled at a cost of nearly £1 billion (S$1.7 billion), has flattered to deceive for much of this season and the team currently languish in mid-table in the league.

But they have picked up some steam in the last fortnight. They were impressive in holding EPL champions Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last weekend, which came after securing back-to-back away wins over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.